Urquidy will move to the bullpen for the rest of the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros have upwards of seven deserving starting pitchers on the big-league roster, and with six games left this season, Urquidy will transition to relief. He wouldn't have been a part of the postseason starting rotation, so this gives him time to get accustomed to his role going forward. Framber Valdez would be on schedule to pitch the final game of the season, but the Astros could also start Hunter Brown if they want to save Valdez for the playoffs.