Urquidy is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday after he exited Sunday's 4-e win over the Phillies with a sore right shoulder, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Urquidy captured the win and struck out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk across 5.1 innings before being lifted from the contest after experiencing pain in the back of his right shoulder. Though the right-hander did some range-of-motion work without issue after exiting the start, the MRI will shed more light on the extent of his injury. Houston has an off day on tap Thursday, so if Urquidy's injury isn't too significant but he still needs more time off between starts, the team could get by with a four-man rotation until a fifth starter is needed again May 9.