Urquidy (shoulder) said he hopes to resume throwing next week, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy has been stuck in shutdown mode since going on the injured list at the beginning of May due to right shoulder discomfort. Imaging scans showed only inflammation, but the standing expectation is that the 28-year-old won't be ready to return to the Astros' starting rotation until sometime in July. There will be more clarity on the situation once Urquidy picks up a baseball again.