Urquidy (shoulder) was diagnosed with inflammation after undergoing an MRI on Thursday, though it's unclear if he'll make his next turn through the rotation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old exited Wednesday's start with posterior shoulder discomfort, and it appears the Astros aren't concerned he's dealing with any serious issue. Urquidy's next turn through the rotation tentatively lines up for Tuesday in Oakland, though manage Dusty Baker wouldn't commit to the right-hander starting during that three-game series.