Urquidy didn't factor into the decision in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader between the Angels and the Astros. He gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while fanning two across 3.2 innings.

Urquidy had been sidelined since the beginning of the season but made his season debut in Saturday's nightcap. He sailed through the first three innings before getting touched in the fourth and departing after 63 pitches. It wasn't an outing that the Astros' prospect will remember fondly, though, but the fact that he is healthy is a positive sign for Houston ahead of the final weeks of the regular season. Urquidy will look to get deeper Thursday on the road in Oakland.