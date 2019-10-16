Urquidy won't start or serve as the Astros' primary pitcher Wednesday after Game 4 of the ALCS matchup with the Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Both teams were expected to break in a fourth starter/primary pitcher for the first time in the series, but the postponement will allow the two sides to go back to their Game 1 starters -- Zack Greinke and Masahiro Tanaka -- on normal rest Thursday. Urquidy could still end up being summoned in long relief in Game 4 in the event Greinke isn't pitching up to his usual standard.