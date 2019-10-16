Astros' Jose Urquidy: No longer in mix for ALCS start
Urquidy won't start or serve as the Astros' primary pitcher Wednesday after Game 4 of the ALCS matchup with the Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Both teams were expected to break in a fourth starter/primary pitcher for the first time in the series, but the postponement will allow the two sides to go back to their Game 1 starters -- Zack Greinke and Masahiro Tanaka -- on normal rest Thursday. Urquidy could still end up being summoned in long relief in Game 4 in the event Greinke isn't pitching up to his usual standard.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...