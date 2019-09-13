Urquidy, who struck out 10 batters in five innings Wednesday, will not be available to pitch again until next Tuesday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy was spectacular in a spot start, but the Astros are cognizant of the his innings. After undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in 2017, Urquidy is at a career-high 135 innings in 2019.

