Urquidy (undisclosed) remains weeks away from being ready to take the field, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy was unable to join his teammates for workouts until Friday for undisclosed reasons. While the nature of his absence remains unexplained, he evidently was unable to perform any baseball activities while away from the team. He'll need to go through a full preseason buildup before he's ready to pitch in a game.