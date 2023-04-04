site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-jose-urquidy-now-set-to-pitch-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Now set to pitch Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urquidy's next start will come Friday in Minnesota after Thursday's game was postponed due to impending inclement weather.
There's a threat of snow for Thursday in Minneapolis, so the Twins' home opener will be pushed back a day. Urquidy is slated to square off against Sonny Gray.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read