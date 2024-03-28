Share Video

The Astros placed Urquidy on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with a right forearm strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He suffered the injury during an appearance in a minor-league game in mid-March. Urquidy hopes to be cleared to begin a throwing program before long. Even if that happens, he's unlikely to be ready before the end of April.

