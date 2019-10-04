Play

Urquidy is on Houston's ALDS roster.

Urquidy opened the year in Double-A but will end it on a playoff roster for the top seed in the American League, an honor he deserves after posting a solid 3.95 ERA in 41 innings in his big-league debut. He's a candidate to start Game 4 against the Rays on Tuesday, should the series go to a fourth game.

