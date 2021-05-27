Urquidy (shoulder) threw 3.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Steve Schaeffer of the Houston Chronicle reports. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Urquidy has been on the injured list since May 13, but he may only need one rehab start, according to Houston general manager James Click. If the Astros' decision makers determine Wednesday's outing is enough for Urquidy, who threw 63 pitches (39 strikes), then the right-hander could rejoin the team for next week's series against the Red Sox, beginning Monday.