Urquidy was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The move isn't very surprising given the Astros recent acquisitions of Zack Greinke, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini, who were added to the major-league roster in a corresponding move. In five starts with the big-league club, Urquidy recorded an ERA of 5.87 with a 1.39 WHIP.

