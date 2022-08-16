Urquidy did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on six hits and zero walks over 7.2 innings in a 4-2 loss against the White Sox. He struck out four.

After getting through seven scoreless innings, it looked like Urquidy would make it eight with two outs to start the inning. However, with his pitch count creeping towards 100 on the night, skipper Dusty Baker decided to pull the 27-year-old after AJ Pollock reached on an infield single. Rafaei Montero proceeded to let Pollock and three other runners score, saddling Urquidy with the loss as Johnny Cueto and Liam Hendriks held the Astros to just two runs. Urquidy will carry a 3.69 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 127 innings into his next start.