Urquidy allowed one run on three hits across three innings during Thursday's 11-3 win over the Twins. He struck out three and walked zero.

Urquidy allowed doubles to Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco during the first inning, resulting in his only earned run. However, the right-hander's outing was cut short when the contest was suspended due to inclement weather at the end of the third inning. Urquidy's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup in Boston.