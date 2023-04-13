Urquidy (1-0) threw six scoreless innings Wednesday against Pittsburgh, surrendering two hits and three walks while striking out two batters en route to collecting his first win of the season.

The 27-year-old righty got hit around a bit in his first start of the season but has since calmed down, allowing just one earned run in his last two starts (11.1 IP). Both of the hits against him were singles courtesy of Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski, so while he didn't have his best strikeout stuff going Wednesday, he still did an excellent job limiting extra-base hits.