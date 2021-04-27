Urquidy (1-2) earned the win Monday after holding the Mariners to two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out a pair of batters across six innings.

All of Urquidy's damage came from a pair of solo home runs off the bats of Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager. The right-hander showed strong command by not issuing any free passes for the second time this season while throwing 67 of his 96 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old will carry 4.67 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into Saturday's matchup at Tampa Bay.