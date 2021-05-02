Urquidy (2-2) won his second straight start Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Rays.

Urquidy was efficient and in control, dominating the Rays and working from ahead in the count. He threw 68 strikes among his 91 pitches, and Tampa hitters swung and missed 12 times. At the behest of pitching Brent Strom, Urquidy hurried his tempo between pitches and it produced desired results, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I'm trying to get a good rhythm with my body," Urquidy said. "I'm trying to not lose my focus and not lose the strike zone. To get that I have to be a little quicker with my movements." The Rays averaged an exit velocity of just 87.6 mph on 20 balls in play against Urquidy, who never threw more than 16 pitches in an inning. He's next slated to pitch at home against the Blue Jays.