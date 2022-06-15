Urquidy gave up three earned runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Urquidy pitched his first road quality start of the year in Arlington on Tuesday. However, his 6.33 xERA doesn't offer much hope that his ratios will drop down to anywhere near where they were last year when he posted a 3.62 ERA in 107 innings. Urquidy is in line for two challenging starts next week against the formidable Mets and Yankees offenses.