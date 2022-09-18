Urquidy (13-7) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to take the loss in an 8-5 defeat against the Athletics on Saturday.

Urquidy faltered in what looked on paper like a favorable matchup against one of the weakest lineups in baseball. The bulk of the damage came on a pair or home runs off the bats of Seth Brown and Chad Pinder. Urquidy has now had two rough outings in a row. He has given up twelve runs over his past two starts to raise his ERA from 3.51 to 3.96. The 27-year-old right-hander will look to reverse this troubling trend his next time out against the Orioles.