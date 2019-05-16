Urquidy has been promoted to Triple-A Round Rock, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy was the Opening Day starter for Double-A Corpus Christi, for whom he went 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA while striking out 40 in 33 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander has been with the organization since 2015 and pitched effectively during his first two years, but disappeared after 2016 due to Tommy John elbow surgery. He returned mid-season last year and 2019 is his first full season since the surgery.

