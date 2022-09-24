Urquidy (13-8) yielded one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday. He struck out six and took a loss against the Orioles.

Urquidy bounced back after a pair of disappointing outings but he was outdueled by Dean Kremer, who fired a shutout against the Astros. The 27-year-old right-hander has been tagged with 13 runs over his last three starts while taking a loss in each one. He's now sporting a 3.88 ERA with a 133:36 K:BB through 162.1 frames. Urquidy is expected to face the Rays at home next week.