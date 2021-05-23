Astros general manager James Click said Urquidy (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Depending on how Urquidy fares Wednesday, Click said the rehab start may be the only one the right-hander will require before returning from the 10-day injured list. With both Urquidy and Jake Odorizzi (forearm) nearing the end of their respective recoveries from injuries, the Astros will soon face some tough decisions for their rotation. Assuming Houston elects to stick with a five-man rotation when all of their key starters are healthy, one of Urquidy, Odorizzi, Cristian Javier or Luis Garcia will likely move to the bullpen or head to Triple-A Sugar Land.