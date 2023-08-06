Urquidy (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start against the Yankees on Sunday.

The right-hander has been sidelined by shoulder issues since late April and will make his return to MLB action for Sunday's series finale in New York. Urquidy threw 76 pitches across five innings during his final minor-league rehab start, so he'll likely still face some minor workload limitations in his first start back. J.P. France is expected to be available as a piggyback option.