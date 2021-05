Urquidy (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the injured list to start Monday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old covered 3.2 innings during his lone rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, and he apparently showed enough to make his return from the injured list. Urquidy threw 63 pitches during that contest, so he could face some workload limitations in his first big-league start since May 12.