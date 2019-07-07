Urquidy allowed five runs on eight hits over 2.1 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the no-decision in the win over the Angels.

Fortunately for Urquidy, the Astros' offense woke up later in the game to avoid handing him the loss. All five runs he allowed came in the third inning, including a two-run shot from Shohei Ohtani. After giving up seven runs over six innings in his first two MLB starts, it's unclear whether Urquidy will stick around in the rotation.