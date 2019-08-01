Urquidy (1-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one over four-plus innings to take the loss against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Urquidy entered the game on a roll but did nothing to baffle the Indians, who put runners on base in all four-plus innings. He was essentially reduced to a fastball-only arsenal as just two of his 40 secondary pitches were swung upon and missed. With the Astros' acquisition of Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez, Urquidy's rotation status becomes murky. At best, the Astros move Sanchez to the bullpen while Urquidy is the fifth starter. But that may last as long as it takes Brad Peacock (shoulder) to return, although the team could opt to have Peacock pitch in relief. With a couple of off days next week, manager AJ Hinch can put off a final decision on the fifth member of the rotation.