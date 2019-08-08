Astros' Jose Urquidy: Roughed up in return to PCL
Urquidy allowed a season-high 11 runs on 14 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Wednesday in Triple-A Round Rock's 20-12 loss to El Paso.
Making his return to the minors after ceding his spot in the Houston rotation to Aaron Sanchez last week, Urquidy didn't help his case for a quick return to the big club by surrendering six extra-base knocks in the ugly outing. The blowup resulted in his season ERA and WHIP at Triple-A climbing from 4.07 and 1.03 to 5.57 and 1.22, respectively.
