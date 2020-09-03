Manager Dusty Baker said that Urquidy (undisclosed) would likely start one game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels in Houston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy finally looks ready to make his 2020 debut after he was absent for all of summer camp due to the unspecified issue. The 25-year-old reported to the Astros' alternate site in Corpus Christi in late July and has spent the past month getting his arm built up to handle a starter's workload. The Astros had Urquidy rejoin the big club for workouts this week, with Baker noting that the right-hander looked good during Thursday's session. Like most pitchers making their first start of the season, Urquidy will presumably have a workload restriction Saturday, so those rostering him in fantasy leagues shouldn't plan on him tossing more than five innings or 75 pitches. Brandon Bielak is expected to start the other end of the doubleheader.