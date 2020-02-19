Astros' Jose Urquidy: Seemingly locked into rotation spot
Urquidy's excellent showing in September and the postseason "almost cements him as the team's fourth starter," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The assumption has been that Urquidy would be in the Opening Day rotation, and that now seems to be a virtual lock with the quotes coming out of Astros camp. "I think Lance [McCullers] has got to step up, obviously [Zack] Greinke and [Justin] Verlander are going to be the staple of this, but I'm excited about Urquidy and I'm excited to see how that number five spot comes out," pitching coach Brent Strom said Tuesday. Josh James, Austin Pruitt and Framber Valdez were named as the realistic candidates for the fifth-starter job.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...