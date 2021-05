Astros manager Dusty Baker said Urquidy (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beyond noting that Urquidy's right shoulder was still sore a day after he was removed from his start against the Astros, Baker had no update on the 26-year-old. The MRI should provide more information about the extent of Urquidy's shoulder issue, which could necessitate a trip to the 10-day injured list.