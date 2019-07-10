Astros' Jose Urquidy: Sent to Triple-A
Urquidy was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Urquidy struggled in two shorts starts in his first taste of big-league action, allowing seven runs on 14 hits in just six innings of work, though his 8:1 K:BB does at least provide some cause for optimism. The Astros will need a starter for Thursday's game against the Rangers, with Framber Valdez looking likely to get the call.
