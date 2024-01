The Astros and Urquidy avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.75 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Urquidy has been eligible for arbitration for the second time. The right-hander had a down 2023 campaign that was sabotaged by injury, as he finished with a 5.29 ERA over 63 innings. He wouldn't seem to be guaranteed a rotation spot heading into 2024.