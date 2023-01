Urquidy agreed to a one-year, $3.025 million contract with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Urquidy, and he's coming off a 2022 campaign during which he had a 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 134:38 K:BB over 164.1 innings. The 27-year-old will open 2023 with a firm spot at the back end of Houston's starting rotation following the departure of Justin Verlander in free agency.