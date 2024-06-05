The Astros transferred Urquidy (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Nick Hernandez. Urquidy has been on the shelf all season with a right forearm strain, and after suffering a setback during his rehab assignment in late May, he underwent season-ending surgery on his elbow Wednesday. The Astros haven't disclosed whether Urquidy underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career or another procedure, making his availability for the start of the 2025 season uncertain at the moment.