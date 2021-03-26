Urquidy struck out four over five perfect innings in Thursday's spring game against the Cardinals.

There's not much more than can be written than "five perfect innings." While spring starts should be viewed in context, Urquidy was pleased with the outing. "My stuff was very good," said the pitcher. "Trying to command all my stuff on the corners, up in the zone, some offspeed on the floor, and I was very focused on doing that. I think this outing was very good for me." After giving up six runs and eight hits over his first eight Grapefruit League innings, Urquidy enters the regular season on a huge positive note. The right-hander is locked into the rotation and one of three Houston starters stretched out heading into April. He joins Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers at the top of the rotation, while a mix of Bryan Abreu, Brandon Bielak, Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier get the team through the first two turns of the rotation.