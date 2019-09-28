Urquidy (2-1) earned the win with six scoreless innings, during which he allowed only three hits and a walk. He struck out two in the 4-0 win over the Angels.

Urquidy has only allowed three runs over his last 18 innings. The 24-year-old will likely end the regular season with a 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB in 41 innings across nine appearances (seven starts).