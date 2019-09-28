Astros' Jose Urquidy: Shines over six scoreless innings
Urquidy (2-1) earned the win with six scoreless innings, during which he allowed only three hits and a walk. He struck out two in the 4-0 win over the Angels.
Urquidy has only allowed three runs over his last 18 innings. The 24-year-old will likely end the regular season with a 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB in 41 innings across nine appearances (seven starts).
More News
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: To draw traditional start Friday•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Not available until next week•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Dazzles in no-decision•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Tabbed to start Wednesday•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Back with big club•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Roughed up in return to PCL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...