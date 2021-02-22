Urquidy said he dropped 15 pounds over the offseason, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coming off a surprising 2019, Urquidy's star was on the rise entering 2020. The right-hander was expected to be a significant piece of the rotation, but a bout with COVID-19 during the summer delayed his season debut until September. Urquidy said his goal of pitching 200-plus innings was the motivation behind the weight loss. "I'm very focused to throw more than 200 innings. I think I can do that," he said. "I feel strong (enough) to do that." He's expected to be part of a rotation that needs to replace the innings that Justin Verlander (elbow) would have given the team.