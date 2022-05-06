Urquidy allowed six hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out three in a 3-2 win Thursday over Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

While Urquidy allowed more than a baserunner per inning, only two managed to reach scoring position. With just three strikeouts, he held the Tigers scoreless while relying on his defense to make plays. It was the best start of the year for the 27-year-old and the first time he lasted six innings. Urquidy has walked only four batters in 25.2 innings, slightly better than his career rate of 1.7 walks per nine innings.