Urquidy did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during a 3-2 loss to the Twins. He struck out six.

Urquidy didn't match Sonny Gray's strikeout numbers, but he was every bit as strong as the two faced off in a classic pitching duel. The lone run on Urquidy's ledger was charged after Donovan Solano scored on a wild pitch by Bryan Abreu, who replaced the right-handed starter with one out and two runners on in the sixth inning. This was certainly a solid bounce-back performance for Urquidy after he allowed two homers in his first start of the season.