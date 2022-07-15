Urquidy will start Friday against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy was originally slated to start Sunday's game, but instead, he'll bump Jake Odorizzi from Friday's game. Urquidy has pitched very well of late, maintaining a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and a 22:8 K:BB across his last 33 innings and five starts.

