Urquidy will start Wednesday against the Twins in Game 4 of the ALDS, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Urquidy seemed to be slated for a bullpen role ahead of Houston's ALDS matchup with Minnesota, but instead he'll get the nod to start as Houston looks for its seventh consecutive ALCS berth. The 28-year-old righty threw nine straight shutout innings to close the regular season and has yet to appear in the postseason.