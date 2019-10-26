Urquidy has been named the starter for Game 4 of the World Series against Washington on Saturday, Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy will have a shot at helping his team get back to even in the series after the Astros defeated the Nationals 4-1 in Game 3 on Friday. He's made two appearances in the postseason, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while fanning eight over 4.1 innings.