Urquidy will start Sunday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

He did about as good as could be expected in his big-league debut in Coors Field, giving up two runs while striking out four and walking one in 3.2 innings. Urquidy has a nice four-pitch mix and is now a very legitimate pitching prospect after experiencing a significant uptick in velocity this year. When he is going well, he has a plus fastball, plus changeup and two quality breaking balls, which all play up thanks to good command. There is no reason he can't stick in the rotation in the second half, especially if Sunday's outing goes well.

