Urquidy (7-3) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Aside from a Taylor Ward solo home run in the third inning, Los Angeles was unable to put any runs on the board against the Houston hurler. Urquidy walked three but also racked up 17 swinging strikes and posted eight punchouts -- his most since May 22. The fourth-year pitcher has given up exactly one run in each of his past three contests, lowering his ERA to 4.15 on the campaign.