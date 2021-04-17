Urquidy pitched 5.2 innings against Seattle on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Urquidy began the contest with five scoreless innings before allowing a two-run double to Kyle Seager in the sixth. That was the final pitch of the game for the right-hander, and he consequently just missed out on his first quality start of the campaign. Urquidy struck out seven for the second straight contest and now has an impressive 19:4 K:BB over 16 innings this season. His next start will be at Colorado on Wednesday.