Urquidy (1-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers.

Urquidy's lone run allowed came in the fifth inning, when he allowed three singles in a span of four batters. Otherwise, he was in control as he needed only 90 pitches to record his 21 outs. Urquidy has looked good since making his season debut Sept. 5, as he's now allowed only three earned runs across his last two starts -- spanning 13 frames. However, this start did stand out as it was the first time he's whiffed more than two hitters in an outing.