Urquidy (10-4) earned the win against Boston on Wednesday, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out ten and walking none over seven innings.

Urquidy was impressive Wednesday, throwing 70 of 97 pitches for strikes across seven frames and limiting Boston to just three baserunners thanks to a single, a double and a hit batter. Urquidy has put together a streak of nine quality starts dating back to June 14. During that span, the righty went 5-1 and lowered his ERA from 4.99 to 3.62.