Urquidy (9-4) allowed a run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings, earning the win over the Mariners on Friday.

The fourth time was the charm for Urquidy, as he had yielded 17 runs (15 earned) in 13 innings in his three previous starts versus the Mariners this year. The right-hander showed more control Friday, throwing 70 of 105 pitches for strikes. The only run he allowed in this outing was on a Ty France solo home run in the sixth inning. Urquidy has strung together seven quality starts in a row, and he now has a 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 77:22 K:BB across 100.2 innings in 18 outings. He's projected for a rematch with the Mariners in Houston next week if the Astros stick to a six-man rotation.