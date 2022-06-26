Urquidy allowed a run on a hit and three walks while striking out three in seven innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Urquidy carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday but was forced to settle for a no-decision after the Astros' bullpen gave up the team's lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. While the right-hander's strikeout total remained limited, he finished with his fourth quality start over his last five outings. Over those five starts, Urquidy has posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 29.1 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Angels on Saturday.